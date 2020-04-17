Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:59 IST
Hry govt extends suspension of toll collection in state till lockdown

Following the extension of nationwide lockdown, the Haryana government has decided to keep suspended till May 3 the toll collection by it at all its 15 collection points being run on Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) basis or otherwise in the state. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect, an official statement said here on Friday.

However, during the temporary closure of these tolls, all goods traffic would be allowed to operate. Presently, 15 commercial toll points are being run by the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department in various districts of the State. Out of these, while five toll points operate are on BOT basis through concessionaires, six are being run through entrepreneurs and four are run departmentally. The state government had earlier given approval for temporary suspension for collection of toll tax on all these posts with effect from March 30 to April 14, 2020.

The 15 toll collection points which have been temporary closed include those on Gurgaon-Faridabad road, Gurgaon-Faridabd crusher zone, Ballabhgarh-Sohna road, BS I Plaza, Ballabhgarh-Sohna road, BS2 Plaza and Firozpur-Jhirka-Biwan road in district Nuh. Similarly, the toll points which are being operated through Entrepreneurs include TP-18, Narnaul-Nizampur road near Rajasthan border, TP-24, Kaithal-Patiala road near Punjab border, TP-25, Pehowa-Patiala road, Teokar village near Punjab border, TP-27, Rohtak-Kharkhauda-Delhi Border road near Delhi border, TP-39, Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patauda road and TP-42, Punhana-Jurhera road upto Rajasthan Border.

The toll points which are being run by the department include TP-23, Kaithal-Khanauri road near Punjab border, TP-40, Rai Nahra Bahadurgarh road, TP-51, Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patauda road after Jatauli and TP-52, Punhana to Lahanpur Sri Singalheri, Thenkri, Jamalgarh, Ranota Manota to Dondal road upto Rajasthan border in district Nuh, the statement said..

