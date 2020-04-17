Ambulance driver, sweeper booked in UP for refusing to take body of COVID-19 victim to crematorium

An ambulance driver and a sweeper have been booked here for denying to take the body of a COVID-19 victim to the crematorium on Friday. "The deceased was a native of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu," Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad said.

The COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease. Several doctors and healthcare workers who treated coronavirus patients have tested positive for the illness themselves. With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged while 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.