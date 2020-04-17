Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye, little girls urge officer

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:25 IST
Hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye, little girls urge officer

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan was busy in his office when he noticed that two little girls were seeking permission to enter his chamber. After being allowed, they came in and one of them haltingly said, "Sir, hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye (Please send our pocket money to the PM uncle)." Accompanied by their father Shankar Mishra, five- year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi visited the DC on Friday and donated Rs 2,440 - the pocket money they have saved together to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am proud of these two children. This is a good initiative and an imitable work," the DC said, adding that he has sent the money to the PM-CARES fund. Talking about his daughters, Mishra said, "The girls had some money... whatever they have got from us and my parents. When they saw the prime minister's appeal on TV to donate money during this crisis, they brought out their savings and evinced the desire to give it to the PM uncle." Trainee IAS officer Manish Kumar, who was present when the girls handed over the money to the DC, said it is the proud moment and their initiative is inspirational.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French friction over government's COVID-tracing app project

Frances state-supported StopCovid contact-tracing app project is creating friction between government and parliament amid preparations to debate the issue before the app is ready. The planned smartphone app would warn users if they come int...

Cricket-Burnout fears deny De Kock South Africa test captaincy

Quinton de Kock will be overlooked as captain of the South Africa test team to avoid overburdening the nations top performer over recent years, director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Friday.De Kock was named captain of the limited overs s...

World Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief

Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just free ride on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday. Malpass told the World...

Delhi police register 190 cases on Friday for violating lockdown orders

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,547 people detained in Delhi on Friday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to police data, 195 cases were registered for disobedience to a public serva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020