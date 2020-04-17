Left Menu
‘COVID-19 test sample collection kiosk set up at Hamirpur Medical College’

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:57 IST
A kiosk for collecting Covid-19 infection test samples has become operational at Dr. Radha Krishanan Medical College premises in Hamirpur near here, the hospital in-charge said here on Friday. Hospital in-charge, Dr Anil Verma said the test sample collection kiosk at the hospital premises would greatly assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The district had already been going through Active Case Finding Campaign, he said, adding people visiting the flu clinic were being examined thoroughly and their samples were collected and being sent to Tanda Medical College in Kangra district for testing. He said sufficient numbers of personal protection equipment kits too were available in the medical college and orders have been placed for additional PPEs. He urged people not to believe in rumours as it could cause panic in the society.

All possible steps were being taken to curb coronavirus spread and cooperation of the people could play a significant role in containing and breaking its transmission chain, he said. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena, meanwhile, said the number of beneficiaries of the home delivery system, started by the district administration a fortnight back, has crossed over three lakh mark.

“People are being facilitated during lockdown through this system and essential items like medicines, vegetables, fruits and groceries are being delivered at their door steps. Recently books and stationery too were added in the list,” he said. Giving details of beneficiaries, Meena urged people to stay at home and follow all government guidelines to enforce the lockdown.

He said people can contact Health Department on toll free number 104 and District Disaster Control Room on 1077 if they face any difficulty. PTI CORR RAX RAX.

