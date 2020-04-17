PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:52 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 12 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 572 35 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 83 37 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 23 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1640 51 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1021 74 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 221 82 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 36 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 314 36 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 29 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 359 88 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 395 255 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1164 65 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3236 300 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 8 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 197 29 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1193 93 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1323 283 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 700 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 40 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 846 74 13 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 210 55 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 13787 1853 457 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 13,835 and the death toll at 452. The ministry said that 1767 people have so far recovered from the infection.

