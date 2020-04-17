Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 18 officials appointed to oversee Thane camps

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:59 IST
Lockdown: 18 officials appointed to oversee Thane camps

The Thane collector has appointed18 officials to monitor camps set up during the lockdown formigrant labourers amid complaints of lack of facilities insome of them

These 18 officials comprise seven tehsildars, chiefofficers of two municipal councils, two municipalcommissioners, additional civic commissioners of Thane andNavi Mumbai, and two officials from Mira Bhayander and KalyanDombivali civic bodies, an order from Collector RajeshNarvekar stated

"They will survey the camps and submit daily reports,"an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Revenue deptt asks officers to donate one day's salary every month till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund

The revenue department has asked its officers to donate one days salary every month for full fiscal year till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund to assist the government in its battle against COVID-19. It has been decided to appeal to all officers...

L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Personal care firm&#160;LOreal on Thursday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. LOral Indias operations team will donate h...

US STOCKS-Boeing, Trump's restart plan boost Wall Street

Wall Street bounced on Friday as Boeing said it would resume production of commercial jets next week, with investors also cheering President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and on hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020