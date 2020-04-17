Lockdown: 18 officials appointed to oversee Thane camps

The Thane collector has appointed18 officials to monitor camps set up during the lockdown formigrant labourers amid complaints of lack of facilities insome of them

These 18 officials comprise seven tehsildars, chiefofficers of two municipal councils, two municipalcommissioners, additional civic commissioners of Thane andNavi Mumbai, and two officials from Mira Bhayander and KalyanDombivali civic bodies, an order from Collector RajeshNarvekar stated

"They will survey the camps and submit daily reports,"an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

