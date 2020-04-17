846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh till now

846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.

Principal Secretary (Health) Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, "846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cured/discharged. 2962 tests were conducted on Thursday."

"993 people are in isolation wards and 10714 people are in quarantine facilities in the state," he said. (ANI)

