Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to go to parents' home due to lockdown, married woman ends life in UP

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:44 IST
Unable to go to parents' home due to lockdown, married woman ends life in UP

A married woman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly ended her life on Friday apparently due to being unable to go to her parents' home in Haryana amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, police said. The 22-year-old woman, who was living in Dadri area of Greater Noida, wanted to visit her parents' home in Palwal district of Haryana but was advised against it by her husband and her brothers, the police said.

"Hemlata Kashyap was found dead in her house on Friday. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room with the help of a 'chunni' stole. Her husband had gone out to the local market during the time of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The matter was reported to the local police by her husband, he said, adding that the body was then taken into custody and sent for post mortem examination.

"The woman had returned from her parents' home on March 16 and wanted to go again. Her husband as well as her brothers had told her not to insist about travelling during the lockdown and she can go later," the DCP said. "She was married for nearly one-and-a-half-year now. The couple had no child. It is still to be found out why she was insisting on going to her parents' home," Singh told PTI. Further legal proceedings are underway in the case, the police said.

The entire country is currently under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred people's non-essential movement outdoors since March 25. The lockdown that was supposed to be in place till April 14 has now been extended till May 3 by the central government. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst-hit districts in the state due to the pandemic with 92 positive cases so far. Besides the general lockdown restrictions, the police here have imposed CrPC section 144 which bars assembly of four or more persons and urged people to stay indoors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aimed at revenue,Karnataka govt bats for Akrama-Sakrama scheme

With a plan to regularise over 35 lakh unauthorised buildings in the state under the Akrama- Sakrama scheme, the Karnataka government on Friday said it has decided to re-frame laws on regularising unauthorised properties and study how other...

2.85 lakh passes issued to wheat growers in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board has issued 2.85 lakh passes to farmers to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat. Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Development Viswajeet Khanna said a total of 3,691 mandis had been set up in the state to prevent gat...

Tour operators' association demand full refund on air tickets booked for travel during lockdown

A tour operators grouping on Friday urged the government to ensure airlines refund money to domestic and international travellers whose tickets were booked for travel during the lockdown period. The nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of ...

Uber partners Medlife to deliver medicines in 5 cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with online health platform Medlife to provide residents across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune access to prescription and over-the-counter medicines amid the ongoing n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020