Five coronavirus patients die in Gujarat, death toll 41

With five more deaths since Thursday night, the coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reached 41, a senior health official said here. Those who succumbed to the viral infection included a 31-year-old man from Vadodara and four persons from Ahmedabad, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, on Friday.

A 55-year-old man, two men aged 69 and a 70-year-old woman died in Ahmedabad, she said. Of the 41 deaths in Gujarat so far, 21 have been reported in Ahmedabad, followed by six in Vadodara, five in Surat, three in Bhavnagar and one each in Gandhinagar, Patan, Panchmahal, Kutch, Botad and Jamnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.