81 private labs in country to conduct COVID-19 test: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that there are 81 private labs across 14 States and one Union Territory in the country to conduct COVID-19 test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:00 IST
The country's apex health research body has also informed that there are 188 operational government laboratories reporting to the ICMR.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that there are 81 private labs across 14 States and one Union Territory in the country to conduct COVID-19 test. There are 10 private labs in Delhi, four in Gujarat, five in Karnataka, 19 in Maharashtra, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Telangana, two each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, six each in West Bengal and Haryana, and one each Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The country's apex health research body has also informed that there are 188 operational (initiated independent testing) government laboratories reporting to the ICMR. There are three collection sites as well. There are seven such labs in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Gujarat, 8 in Delhi, 4 in Jammu and Kashmir, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Kerala, 21 in Maharashtra, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Haryana, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 8 in Telangana, 7 in West Bengal, 15 in Uttar Pradesh,6 each in Assam, Bihar, and Odisha, 3 each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, 2 each in Manipur and Uttarakhand, one each in Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

There is one collection site, each in Sikkim, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh. With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

