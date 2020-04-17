MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meetPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:13 IST
The Home Ministry has asked all states and UTs to screen Rohingya Muslims living in their jurisdiction for Covid-19 as many of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said on Friday
In a communication to Chief Secretaries and DGPs, the ministry said there have been reports that several Rohingya Muslims have attended 'Ijtemas' and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting Covid-19
The ministry said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attended the meet at national capital's Nizamuddin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohingya Muslims
- Home Ministry
- Delhi
- Hyderabad
- Haryana
- Nizamuddin
- Mewat
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi
COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi
Delhi Fire brigade begins disinfecting COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi's Nizamuddin
A man, who attended congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, first case in state:officials.
COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi