MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

The Home Ministry has asked all states and UTs to screen Rohingya Muslims living in their jurisdiction for Covid-19 as many of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said on Friday

In a communication to Chief Secretaries and DGPs, the ministry said there have been reports that several Rohingya Muslims have attended 'Ijtemas' and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting Covid-19

The ministry said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attended the meet at national capital's Nizamuddin.

