Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic: Mobile clinics deployed for medical examination of cops in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:22 IST
COVID-19 pandemic: Mobile clinics deployed for medical examination of cops in Punjab

Punjab Police has deployed mobile clinics for health examination of its personnel who are managing the COVID-19 crisis on ground, a statement on Friday said. Around 30,00 of the total 43,000 police personnel have been given one round of thorough medical check-up, it said.

Besides, the police personnel who are suffering from blood pressure related problems, diabetes and other health issues are being given multi-vitamins at the place of duty, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said in the statement. The “Mobile Police Clinics” are working in all the seven police ranges and commissionerates of the state, he said.

In some of the districts, help is being taken from the civil hospital doctors to get the police personnel checked for symptoms of flu or other illnesses, the director general of police said. All personnel will be checked repeatedly, every second day, to ensure that there is no health issue among them as a result of possible exposure to the coronavirus, Gupta said.

He said detailed instructions have been issued by the district SSPs to ensure that all police personnel, performing duties at the forefront in enforcing the ongoing lockdown, remain healthy and safe. So far 2.5 lakh masks, 788 PPE kits and nearly 2.5 lakh hand sanitisers have been distributed to all the ranges and CPs to protect the police personnel, the DGP said.

Tents and outdoor umbrellas have been installed along barricades to protect the police personnel from extreme hot temperatures, he added. To ensure sanitization of barricades, chairs, and other items which are used by the police force on front line duty, a special Japanese machine is being used in Ludhiana and Patiala, Gupta said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK govt science adviser confident health service capacity will not be breached

The British governments top science adviser on Friday said he was confident that the capacity of the National Health Service NHS would not be breached during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to measures taken to stem the pace of transmission...

Heinous crimes in Delhi down by over 70% amid lockdown: Police

Amidst the countrywide lockdown to control the COVID-19 outbreak, heinous crimes have significantly decreased by over 70 per cent in the national capital in comparison to last year, police said on Friday. The Delhi police has released data...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 955pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Bihar allows eateries, restaurants along highways to operate from April 20

The Bihar government on Friday allowed the opening of eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highways in the state from April 20 in order to serve drivers and other transport workers of goods vehicles, officials said. Certain conditions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020