Punjab to go for plasma therapy of COVID-19 positive Ludhiana ACP

In the first such COVID-19 treatment in the state, the Punjab Government is supporting the medical team of SPS Hospital Ludhiana which has decided to go for plasma therapy of Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli, who was diagnosed positive for the coronavirus a few days ago. An official spokesperson informed this after the Video Conference in which Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The family of the Punjab Police ACP, who is admitted in Ludhiana's Apollo hospital, has given permission for the therapy, for which the DHS Punjab is coordinating potential plasma donors. The latest technology will be used in the therapy, it was earlier disclosed at the video conference. The therapy is being arranged by the state government's health advisor Dr KK Talwar, former Director of PGIMER.

On Dr Talwar's request, Dr Neelam Marwaha, former Head of Department, Blood Transfusion Department, PGI, had agreed to guide the efforts for plasma therapy, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, three persons who had come in contact with Anil Kohli have also tested for COVID-19. They have been identified as his wife, Palak Kohli, his driver Constable Prabhjot Singh of Ferozepur, and L/SI Arshpreet Grewal, SHO Jodhewal (in area of Sub Division under Anil Kohli). (ANI)

