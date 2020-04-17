PM Modi assures India's support to SA, Egypt for essential med supplies to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight coronavirus. "Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. "Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact," Modi said in another tweet.

An official statement later said Prime Minister Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa exchanged views about the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed the steps being taken by their respective governments to protect the health of their people as well as to minimize economic impacts. "The prime minister assured that India would provide all possible support to South Africa for ensuring supplies of essential medicines during this challenging time," the statement said.

Modi commended the proactive role being played by President Ramaphosa, in his current capacity as the Chair of the African Union, for coordinating a continent-wide response to the pandemic. Evoking the centuries-old ties of friendship and people-to-people exchanges between India and Africa, Modi conveyed India's full support for the joint African effort against the virus.

Another statement said Modi and President El-Sisi discussed the evolving global situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged information about the steps being taken by their respective governments to protect their populations. They agreed on the utility of continuous exchange of experiences and best-practices, in order to learn from each other. "The prime minister assured the Egyptian President that India would provide all possible support to ensure availability of pharmaceutical supplies during these difficult times," the statement said.

Modi also thanked President El-Sisi for the support being provided to Indian citizens present in Egypt. The two leaders agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure close coordination and experience-sharing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.