Left Menu
Development News Edition

Downward trend in COVID-19 cases in last few days, hope for further dip: J&K L-G

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:53 IST
Downward trend in COVID-19 cases in last few days, hope for further dip: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said almost all Tablighi Jamaat members from the Union territory, who had attended a congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have been traced while 500 of them have undergone testing so far. Following a sudden spike in the average number of cases with Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts, signs of a downward trend are showing as average positive cases have decreased to nearly half during the past few days, the L-G said.

"Over the last one week, there was a sudden increase in the number of COVID patients (because of Tablighi Jamaat)," Murmu told PTI in an interview at Raj Bhawan here in the evening. He said that the administration had got a list of 2,007 people who had attended the congregation in Delhi. "Out of them, 1,996 have been traced. Out of them, 500 such people were subjected to testing," Murmu added.

The L-G pointed out that the increase in the positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir was linked to Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts. "It was because of Tablighi (Jamaat) and their contacts that there was a sudden increase in the number of positive cases during the past 8 to 9 days. The average number had increased suddenly because of them," the former IAS officer said. Expressing optimism over positive cases dropping in the past few days, he said that the government has high hopes that there would be a further continuous dip.

"During the past two days, it has started decreasing as average cases are half as compared to previous days. During the last week, average cases had shot up to 30 to 32 cases but during the past few days it is 14 to 15 cases. It is under control and showing signs of a downward trend," he added. Most of the 271 positive patients in the UT are likely to recover as authorities are watching their response, the L-G said. "Out of 20 districts, 13 are only involved. However, the most affected districts are hardly four to five districts. We have 77 red zones. None of the patients are on ventilator," he added.

Murmu said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, had come forward voluntarily after initial hiccups. "All those who have gone to the (Nizamuddin) Markaz had come out voluntarily. No one resisted. In the beginning, they had some problems. They did not know what to do. Nearly 78 per cent cases were asymptomatic. Because of this behaviour of being asymptomatic, it was a bit late," he explained.

He said that the administration has kept a close watch on the hotspots in the UT. A 75-year-old man died of COVID-19 in J&K on Friday raising the death toll due to the virus to five in the Union territory. The UT has reported 314 positive cases till now.

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country so far, a home ministry official had earlier said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's indigenous towns impose their own coronavirus lockdowns

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndigenous communities across Mexico have installed blockades and imposed curfews in a bid to protect their isolated towns from the new coronavirus, lea...

Reopening wet food markets must conform to strict standards -WHO

Any wet markets that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.Suspicion has falle...

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020