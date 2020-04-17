89 arrested in Jharkhand for posting hate-content on social

The police have arrested 89persons across Jharkhand for posting hate-content on socialmedia and rumour-mongering till Friday, according to officialsources

Dhanbad, Palamau and Garhwa recorded the highestnumber of arrests with eight persons in each district,according to the police headquarters records

The police have warned people against fake news,misinformation and posting hate contents on social media,specifying the quantum of punishment under different sectionsof the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

