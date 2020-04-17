Left Menu
Wrong to say Maulana Saad not co-operating with agencies: Tablighi Jamaat

Mujeeb-ur Rehman, spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat on Friday said that it is incorrect to say that the Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is not co-operating with the agencies.

Mujeeb-ur Rehman, spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Mujeeb-ur Rehman, spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat on Friday said that it is incorrect to say that the Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is not co-operating with the agencies. "The Police have sent him two notices and he responded to both of them. We are co-operating with the agencies in the investigation. It is incorrect to say that the Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is not co-operating with the agencies," Rehman told ANI.

He said that a team of lawyers is providing legal aid to Maulana Saad. "We have a team of lawyers and we are providing legal aid to Maulana Saad. We are ready to answer every question asked by the agencies and media," he said.

Regarding the ED notice sent to Maulana Saad, he said: "We have not received the ED notice against Maulana Saad. We only come to know about this through media," The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offense registered by Delhi Police.

He claimed that Maulana Saad is not hiding anywhere, he is in India and the police know where he is. "Maulana Saad respects the law, respects the constitution and he will follow all the procedure," he added.

Meanwhile, Maulana Saad has written to the Delhi Police, demanding a copy of the FIR registered in connection with an event at Markaz mosque in Nizamuddin. The Delhi Police had earlier issued notices to the Jamaat chief in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi in mid-March.

Hundreds of people, who attended the gathering and then went to different parts of the country, have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

