4,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits allocated to Meghalaya: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:21 IST
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said 4,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits have been allocated to Meghalaya as the health authorities are battling to zero in on the carrier into the state. The wife of the first COVID-19 patient and six others of her family members are under home quarantine, while their maid who also tested positive is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that they all are stable.

The state has been allocated 4,000 rapid test kits. We are trying to get more, he said in an address to the press.

The chief minister said that 140 primary contacts of John L Sailo Ryntathiangs family and those at Bethany Hospital have been identified, and 4,755 secondary contacts have also been traced. Sailo, 69, died on Wednesday of the infection.

Sangma said samples collected from 541 persons have so far tested negative and the reports of 67 persons are awaited. A total of 23,382 persons have been screened till date and 2,557 are observing quarantine, he said.

In his address, the chief minister said that over 9,300 labourers were provided Rs 3,000 each under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act and over 25,800 farmers in the state have been given Rs 2,000 each under the PM Kisan Yojana since the lockdown began. Over 1.36 lakh labourers have registered for special assistance grant of Rs 2,100 and 1.16 lakh labourers have been verified for the same, he said.

Over 6,000 persons from the state stranded across the country have registered for the CM's special grant and the authorities have verified 458 persons so far, he said. Sangma said that the state has received 3.65 lakh reusable masks, 15,072 N95 masks and 29,084 PPEs for the frontline health workers.

