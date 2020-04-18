Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:10 IST
26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in first case of a major outbreak of the deadly disease in the Indian armed forces. All the infected sailors were serving at the INS Angre, a shore-based logistics and support establishment, and they are undergoing treatment at a Navy hospital, official sources said.

"The number of infected sailors is 26," said a source. The Navy has launched a large-scale contact tracing operation to track the people who may have come in contact with the sailors.

The outbreak of the infection in the Indian Navy comes at a time when a number of navies globally are grappling with the pandemic. A sailor on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier, reported as many as 500 cases of the virus. The French Navy has also been hit hard by the pandemic. The sources said 25 of of the infected sailors were staying at a building having single-room accomodations and barracks within the INS Angre complex, while one sailor was living with his mother in his own house.

The sailor's mother has also tested positive, the sources said. The Navy is carrying out virus testing of all people staying in the residential accommodation and it has been declared as a "containment zone", while INS Angre was put under total lockdown as per the prescribed protocol of apex medical research body ICMR, they said.

In a statement, the Navy said 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. "Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre," it said.

Sources said the top defence ministry officials as well as the Naval headquarters are keeping an eye on the incident. They said the Navy has ordered all its establishments to maintain highest precaution to protect the personnel from the virus.

It is the first case of a sizeable number of military personnel being treated for COVID-19. The Indian Army has reported eight cases of the deadly virus so far. Last week, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, in a video message, told his personnel that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus.

"The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and it has never been seen before. Its impact has been extraordinary across the globe, including India," he said. The danger posed by this disease is real, imminent and unprecedented, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...

Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admi...

Top drug regulator to ensure no shortage of essential, critical drugs amid COVID-19: Health ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Warning against stockpiling of medicines and creating supply chain shortages, the Union health ministry has directed the countrys top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertainin...

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nations total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday. Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020