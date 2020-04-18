Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus-themed graffiti, messages on streets of Ranchi

A group of artists painted messages and graffiti on the streets of Ranchi to spread awareness on COVID-19 on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:39 IST
Coronavirus-themed graffiti, messages on streets of Ranchi
Coronavirus-themed paintings on streets of Ranchi in Jharkhand. Image Credit: ANI

A group of artists painted messages and graffiti on the streets of Ranchi to spread awareness on COVID-19 on Friday. "We are urging people to stay at home and stay safe. There are a lot of people who still don't not understand. We want the people to see these paintings and understand how important it is for them to stay at homes. We are doing this to spread awareness," an artist said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has 33 COVID-19 cases including two deaths. With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria leader's top aide dies of coronavirus: presidency

The powerful chief of staff to Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the presidency said Saturday. Buharis office announced in a statement that it regrets to announce the passage of Abba Kyari, w...

Two test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal's Hamirpur, district sealed

The Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh has been sealed as two people tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Disaster Management Authority on Saturday. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting was called on F...

25 relief flights departed from Dabolim Airport so far, says official

Some 25 relief flights carrying more than 4,700 stranded citizens from various countries have departed from the Dabolim International Airport so far, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said. Team GOA takes pride in sending more than 4,700 pas...

COVID-19: Richa Chadha to provide meals to needy people

As India fights coronavirus pandemic, actor Richa Chadha said she is donating food to a local Gurudwara, to help the needy people. The actor recently made a donation to a local Gurudwara and urged her fans to do the same. When I contacted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020