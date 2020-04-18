Coronavirus-themed graffiti, messages on streets of Ranchi

A group of artists painted messages and graffiti on the streets of Ranchi to spread awareness on COVID-19 on Friday. "We are urging people to stay at home and stay safe. There are a lot of people who still don't not understand. We want the people to see these paintings and understand how important it is for them to stay at homes. We are doing this to spread awareness," an artist said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has 33 COVID-19 cases including two deaths. With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

