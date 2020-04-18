Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNRE steps up efforts to attract investment from firms shifting base from China

Amid growing sentiment among companies to shift their manufacturing base from China in the wake of coronavirus epidemic, India is preparing to introduce policy changes to facilitate manufacturing in the country and attract investment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:01 IST
MNRE steps up efforts to attract investment from firms shifting base from China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid growing sentiment among companies to shift their manufacturing base from China in the wake of coronavirus epidemic, India is preparing to introduce policy changes to facilitate manufacturing in the country and attract investment. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set up Renewable Industry Facilitation & Promotion Board to facilitate investment in the sector, the ministry said in a release on Saturday.

"At a time when many companies are shifting their manufacturing firms from China, it is time for India to bring policy changes for facilitating manufacturing in India," it said. The Ministry said it has also got in touch with trade commissioners/ representatives of various countries inviting them to "invest in this promising opportunity in India".

The Ministry, according to the release, has strengthened the clauses in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to boost investor confidence. "The three power and RE sector non-bank financial company (NBFCs) namely PFC, REC and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has reduced their repayment charges to 2 per cent for enhancing the funds available for new projects in the sector. Moreover, IREDA has brought out a new Scheme for project specific funding to promote new RE projects in India," said the ministry.

The Ministry has written to various state governments and various port authorities to identify land parcels of 50-500 acres for setting up such parks. "Tuticorin Port Trust, States of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have already expressed their keen interest in setting up RE Manufacturing Parks," it said.

These facilities will manufacture equipment like silicon ingots and wafers, solar cells and modules, wind equipment and ancillary items like back sheet, glass, steel frames, inverters, batteries etc. The hubs will also export equipment and services in the RE sector, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...

Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on The Disney Family Singalong. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singers daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-...

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the worlds fourth most populous country to 6,248.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 53...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020