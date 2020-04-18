Left Menu
Lockdown: Bihar environment dept launches online quiz contest to keep people at home

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:03 IST
In an effort to keep people at home during the ongoing lockdown, the environment department of Bihar has introduced an online quiz competition on nature and wildlife, an official said on Saturday. The department has also decided to give prizes and certificates, as a token of appreciation, to the winners of the competition to encourage people to participate in the programme, he said.

The quiz contest aims at engaging people during the lockdown and giving them an opportunity to know about nature and wildlife of Bihar, the environment, forest and climate change department's principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh said. The government's priority has been to keep people at home to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Initially, we have launched the programme to entertain people and build awareness about environment. Now, we have converted it to a competition," Singh said. One has to visit the Facebook page and Twitter account of the department to take part in the quiz competition, he said, adding that there will be multiple-choice questions and participants have to select one among four options given for each question.

The competition will be arranged every day during the ongoing lockdown, he said. "During the first phase of the lockdown, we had conducted a special campaign on 'What Mother Nature Teaches Us' in a series of 21 unique informative posts on social media. Now we are conducting the quiz.

"We have a treasure of information related to the environment, forest and climate of Bihar, which common people may not know and this would be interesting for them," he said. PTI AR BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

