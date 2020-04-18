Left Menu
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:21 IST
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana
An assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died on Saturday. "Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana," Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted.

ACP Anil Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.

