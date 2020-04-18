Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana

An assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died on Saturday. "Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana," Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted.

ACP Anil Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.