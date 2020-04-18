Left Menu
British Airways special flight evacuates 260 people from Amritsar today

A British Airways special flight carrying 260 passengers departed from Amritsar on Saturday afternoon for London.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:05 IST
Passengers at Amritsar Airport wait to board British Airways (Picture Credits: KBS Sidhu/ Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

A British Airways special flight carrying 260 passengers departed from Amritsar on Saturday afternoon for London. "Amritsar - London special flight of British Airways departure at 2:30 PM. 260 passengers on board," Punjab Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, KBS Sidhu said on Twitter.

The British High Commission said on Friday that 17 more charted flights will be started to take people who have been stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown back home. The Commission also said that the flights from Ahmedabad to London will fly on April 20, 22, 24, and 26. The flights from Amritsar will operate on April 21, 23, 25 and 27.

Flights from Bengaluru via Ahmedabad to London will fly on April 23. The flights would also be operating from Delhi to London on April 21, 23, 25 and 27. Flights from Goa to London will operate on April 20, 22 and 24 and flight from Mumbai to London will operate on April 26. Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said in the official release: "There will be 17 more charter flights next week to take British travellers back to the UK - on top of the 21 flights announced previously."

"We are working around the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities," he said. As per the official release, the people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights, which will bring the total number of chartered flights run by the UK government from India to 38. (ANI)

