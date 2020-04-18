Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodgrains to the state to combat COVID-19. Sharing details of the funds sent by the Centre to the Punjab government in a series of tweets, the Bathinda MP asked Singh why no relief was being given to the needy. "Punjab received funds & grains to deal with #COVID_19 crisis. I am sending you details @capt_amarinder. Do people want to know where are the things that came from the Centre? Why is no relief being given to them? Better you first distribute relief sent to u before making out a case for more. "As far as funds received by Punjab after March 20 when #Coronavirus broke out, please note the state received Rs 3,445 cr including Rs 2,366 cr on account of GST compensation & arrears, Rs 638 cr as RDG, Rs 247 cr for Disaster Mgt, Rs 72 cr for MNREGA & Rs 72 cr under NHM," she tweeted. The Union minister said the Centre had also sent wheat and pulses to the state government. "This isn't all CM Sahib. Centre has also sent 15 kg wheat & 3 kg pulses for 1.4 cr people which is half of the state's population. It's still lying in Pb godowns & not reached a single household. Shouldn't you prioritize work & ensure this relief reaches the needy at the earliest," Harsimrat said in another tweet. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had been seeking the special package and release of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrears of Rs 4,400 crore from the Centre

The special package includes Rs 729 crore for hospital upgradation and Rs 550 crore for setting up an institute for advanced virology. On April 14, Singh had told media that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given positive indications, the special package was yet to come.

