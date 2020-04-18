Left Menu
TN cop acts on social media message; reaches out to 3 polio hit kids during lockdown

18-04-2020
In a touching gesture, a senior police officer in Nagapattinam district personally reached out to a poor family with three polio-affected kids and provided them medicine and essentials after coming to know of their plight on social media. Deputy Superintendent of Police Safiyullah happened to come across a message posted on a social media platform that three kids aged 9, 7 and 5 - all affected by polio - were struggling without medicines and food at Thulasiyapattinam village in Vedaranyam due to the lockdown and swung into action.

Their parents are poor agricultural labourers. The heartwarming incident comes at a time when there have been several reports of police highhandedness against the common people across the country, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The police official paid a visit to the family onFriday morning, gathered details about their needs and procured medicine and supplies. He also gave them cash to meet other expenses, said Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police Selvanagarethinam.

The DSP's gesture went viral and drew appreciation from various quarters. PraisingSafiyullah for his humanitarian gesture at the time of the crisis, Nagapattinam SP Selvanagarethinamhas called upon the police personnel in the district to emulate the DSP and serve the poor and needy in whatever manner they could.

