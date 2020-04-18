Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati lauds UP govt's move to send buses to Kota to bring back students

BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending buses to bring back more than 7000 students from Rajastan's Kota while also saying that the government must show a similar concern for families of poor migrant labourers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:56 IST
Mayawati lauds UP govt's move to send buses to Kota to bring back students
BSP leader Mayawati (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending buses to bring back more than 7000 students from Rajastan's Kota while also saying that the government must show a similar concern for families of poor migrant labourers. "UP government has sent several buses to Kota, Rajasthan for bringing back 7500 youth studying in coaching centres and to send them back home safely. This is a welcome move. BSP appreciates it," she said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"But, (we) also urge the government to show similar concern for lakhs of poor migrant labourer families who are still being forced to live a hellish life away from their homes," the BSP leader added. A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,270, according to the state health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence celebration

Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrated the 40th anniversary of its independence, but without the traditional pomp and nationwide rallies because of a coronavirus lockdown. In an address on national television, President Emmerson Mnangagwa voiced o...

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded Indias pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020