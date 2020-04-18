Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST
Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rescue the people from the state who are stuck in various parts of the country, suggesting that a control room be set up in Lucknow to coordinate such efforts. In a letter to Adityanath, Prasada said thousands of migrants from Uttar Pradesh are stranded in different parts of the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and uncertainty and fear has gripped their minds and that of their families. "In the hour of this crisis, these people, especially in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru as well as from other parts of the country, are longing to return to their permanent residence.They are looking at the state government for help," the former Union minister said.

In his letter, Prasada made four suggestions to the UP government including one that a survey be conducted at the tehsil or block level to find out details like in which part of the country are people with permanent residence in the state stranded and get a rough estimate of the logistics for the help that would be needed. A control room be set up in Lucknow and its number should be widely disseminated so that people stranded outside the state as well as their family members can be reached out to and their needs assessed, said Prasada.

"This will also help the government to understand the seriousness of this problem and to raise the required resources for its solution," the Congress leader said. This will also help in keeping close tabs on the problems of migrant labourers who have gone to different parts of the country in search of employment, find solutions for them, as well as to contact the concerned state governments, he said.

Prasada urged the chief minister to take appropriate measures to ensure the safe return of the people from the state who are stranded in other parts of the country. There is also a need to arrange for the health checkup and quarantine facilities in the vicinity of the residence of those returning to the state, he said.

Prasada said such people would also need financial assistance, ration and other reliefs to sustain them in this time of crisis. He also thanked the chief minister for bringing back students from Kota in Rajasthan. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, in a letter to Adityanath, had sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh and providing relief for farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the crisis created by coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake hits off islands south of Tokyo; no tsunami

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in th...

Swiss coronavirus death toll reaches 1,111, confirmed infections hit 27,404

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the countrys public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the...

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020