Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST
Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 (PTI): A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday, police said. The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Technopark.

The assailant, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested. Police said he broke the glass window panes of the woman's house and poured the acid on her.

The woman has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake hits off islands south of Tokyo; no tsunami

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in th...

Swiss coronavirus death toll reaches 1,111, confirmed infections hit 27,404

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the countrys public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the...

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020