Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police registers case on leak of Bethany hospital patient list

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:35 IST
Police registers case on leak of Bethany hospital patient list
Dr. John L Sailo, the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the state on April 13 was the owner of Bethany Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

The Meghalaya police on Saturday said it has registered a case on the leak of the list of patients who were admitted at Bethany Hospital here since March 22. Dr. John L Sailo, the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the state on April 13 was the owner of Bethany Hospital. After Sailo tested positive the hospital was turned into a quarantine centre and all the patients and staff were told to stay in the medical facility.

On April 16 a file containing 114 pages of the list of patients who were admitted at Bethany Hospital was leaked and went viral in social media, the police said. "On receiving the information, police team forthwith verified the information and a case has been registered to vide cybercrime wing PS...," Asst Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said.

He warned that legal action would be taken if anyone reposts or share the messages in social media. At present, all the patients of Bethany Hospital since March 22 have been tracked even as 10 persons including eight family members of Dr. Sailo and two housemaids have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight persons, including Dr. Sailo's wife, have contracted the virus and they are stable, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. He said the two housemaids are admitted at the COVID- 19 hospitals here while the family members of Dr. Sailo are under home observation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian presidents chief of staff died on Friday from COVID-19, the presidency said on Saturday, making him the most high profile person in the country to die in the coronavirus outbreak. Abba Kyari had acted as the gatekeeper to 77-ye...

Haryana cops seize over 12,000 bottles of liquor being smuggled during lockdown

The Haryana Police on Saturday seized over 12,000 bottles of liquor from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts when these were being smuggled during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. In Jhajjar, police had recei...

Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown

Jamia Hamdard has taken certain measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic on its examinations and other academic activities. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the lockdown startin...

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.The South Asian nation, the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020