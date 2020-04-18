COVID-19 lockdown: AP govt delivers fruits at doorstep in Kurnool

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said it has started its pilot project of home delivering fruits during the lockdown in Kurnool district. A kit consisting of 20 fruits, including bananas, oranges and papaya, is being sold at a price of Rs 100, the government said in a statement.

The state's agricultural marketing department has already procured over 7,000 tonnes of bananas directly from farmers, it said. "This not only helps the government utilise the produce procured from the farmers during these times but also ensures availability of nutritious and good quality fruits to citizens at their doorstep," it added. Apart from offering door delivery of these kits, the government is also educating people on the nutritious qualities of each of these fruits with the help of posters and brochures being circulated online as well as offline.

