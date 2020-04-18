Mumbai Police gets NCW notice over Mankhurd incident

The National Commission for Women has written to Mumbai Police, asking for a fair probe into the scuffle between a woman hawker and the police after she was not allowed to sell in the coronavirus containment area of Mankhurd in Maharashtra. According to a news report, a scuffle broke out between hawkers and police in Mankhurd area. Subsequently, a case was registered by the police. The National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement, “The Commission takes cognizance of this matter and is disturbed to see an incident of such behavior from the Mumbai Police.” The women rights body said it has written a letter to Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Director General of Police, Maharashtra that a fair investigation must be done immediately in the matter as per the law. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma called the behaviour of the police "totally uncivilised". "I am taking Suo motu..totally uncivilized behaviour of @MumbaiPolice. We must implement guidelines in a civilized way. Remember these are challenging times, more so for daily wagers and small sellers and you need to tackle things with sensitivity," she said in a tweet. PTI UZM SRY

