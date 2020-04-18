Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt to provide work to urban daily wage labourers, sanctions Rs 100 crore

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the 'Urban Wage Employment Initiative' and sanctioned Rs 100 crore to provide relief to daily wage labourers facing hardship amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:16 IST
Odisha govt to provide work to urban daily wage labourers, sanctions Rs 100 crore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the 'Urban Wage Employment Initiative' and sanctioned Rs 100 crore to provide relief to daily wage labourers facing hardship amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The Urban Wage Employment Initiative is a livelihood opportunity programme for economically weaker sections in urban areas.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this initiative starting from April will continue till September and benefit around 4.5 lakh poor families in 114 urban local body areas. With no savings and living on their daily incomes, daily wage workers are one of the worse-affected section of the society due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Under this initiative, daily wage labourers in urban areas will be given work opportunities for six months and they will be engaged in several labour intensive works of the government such as sanitation, open space development, stormwater drainage, rainwater harvesting, increase in green cover and beautification, public toilets construction etc. Local artists will also be engaged in different art-related work under this initiative, the statement said. The wage of the people engaged in work under this initiative will be transferred in their accounts on a weekly basis.

According to the housing and urban development department, all urban local bodies will ensure the implementation of lockdown guidelines including social distancing, use of face masks, prohibition on gathering, use of sanitizers and outer required things. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...

49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020