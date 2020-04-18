Gujarat COVID-19 death toll up by 12 to 53: Govt

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 disease, taking the state toll to 53, a Health department official said. These deaths were reported from Ahmedabad (5), Surat (2), and one each from Panchmahal, Anand, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The death of a 45-year-old man was the first such case reported from Anand district, Ravi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

