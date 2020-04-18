Left Menu
Punjab records another COVID-19 death, 23 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:51 IST
A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said. The state's coronavirus count now stands at 234, of which 187 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli (52) died while undergoing treatment for the disease at the SPS hospital in the afternoon, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said. It is the second death in the state within a period of 24 hours. A 58-year-old revenue official died of the infection on Friday.

ACP Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. On Friday, the state government had decided to treat him with plasma therapy. Among the fresh cases, 15 were reported in Patiala, six in Jalandhar and one each in Mohali and Ludhiana, as per the bulletin. Mohali topped the COVID-19 tally in the state, with 57 cases so far.

Jalandhar has reported 41 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala, 24 in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, the bulletin said. One patient is in critical condition and on ventilator support, the bulletin stated. Thirty-one patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. A total of 6,167 samples have been taken for testing in the state. Reports of 579 samples are still awaited, the bulletin stated. Meanwhile, two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total count to 23 in the Union territory.

A total of 394 samples have been taken so far. Reports of 22 are awaited. Eleven patients have been discharged after being cured, the bulletin said..

