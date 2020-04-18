Left Menu
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:28 IST
Woman Army officer, 9-month-old among U'khand's latest COVID-19 cases

A woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a nine-month-old infant are among the five fresh coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The two had tested positive on Friday, they said.

While the woman officer had recently travelled to Lucknow, the infant contracted the infection from his father, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the officials said. They did not say where the group's congregation was held or when the infant's father had tested positive.

A state health department spokesperson said the woman officer had recently returned from training in Lucknow. Her contact tracing is underway. The infant is quarantined at a school in Jakhan area of Dehradun, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the infant's father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Dehradun. He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital. However, the baby's mother has tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

A Tablighi Jamaat member from Nainital, a 25-year-old man who worked at a relief camp in Roorkee, and a 45-year-old woman who is a relative of a COVID-19 patient are the other three people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. The Tablighi Jamaat member is undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, the spokesperson said.

The 25-year-old man and the 45-year-old woman, both from Haridwar district, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Haridwar Mela Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Saroj Naithani said. Of the total 42 patients in Uttarakhand, nine have recovered and been discharged.

