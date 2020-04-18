Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:13 IST
31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a senior official said. A woman from the minority community, living in Jahangirpuri died on April 8, and her coronavirus test came positive on April 10, another senior official said. "Twenty-six of the extended family members of the woman tested positive on Friday and rest five tested positive today. All of them are asymptomatic though, and they include children," the official said. The portion of Jahangirpuri, where they lived, was declared a containment zone on April 10 and sealed, officials said. "People are violating norms of containment zones, and moving in and out in the neighbourhood, though they are supposed to stay put inside their houses to prevent any spread of virus," he said. Eight new containment zones were added on Saturday, taking their total number in Delhi to 76, officials said. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,707 till Friday including 42 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and f...

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has allowed import of drugs with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that the importers shall have to give an undertaking that ...

Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmarks government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns 14.6 billion worth of measures on Saturday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaran...

Netflix adds HDR, HD support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite

Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode. According to Mashable India, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi smartphones have been added to the list which means that a lot more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020