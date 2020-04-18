Left Menu
COVID-19 graph trajectory to decide fate of further lockdown in Haryana: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:22 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said COVID-19 graph trajectory will decide the nature of lockdown-2 in the state. He made the remark in a tweet, saying that “economic activities will begin in Green zones after April 20, but no activity will be allowed in Red zones and containment areas till 14 days from the last reported case”.

“COVID19 graph trajectory will decide the fate of Lockdown 2.0 in the State,” he added, in a series of tweets on the Covid situation in the state. Khattar also said the Haryana government will be in a state of heightened preparedness till Diwali festival this year to tackle relapse of cases.

“We cannot let our efforts go in vain because other countries have reported relapse of the virus in patients. Isolation and quarantine wards will continue till Covid-19 is wiped out,” he said in another tweet. Notably, coronavirus cases rose to 227 in Haryana that includes 24 foreigners. The state has so far recorded two Covid-related deaths.

The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (57), Faridabad (33), Gurugram (32) and Palwal (32). Panchkula district has reported 17 coronavirus cases. A few days ago, Chief Minister Khattar had said Haryana fears losing a whopping Rs 4,600 crore revenue in April due to the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which has brought all economic activities in the state to a grinding halt.

Kosh Muloo Dand , said Khattar, citing the crucial economic mantra mentioned in Kautiliyan Arthshastra, which implies "the treasury is the backbone of administration", and pointed to the revenue losses that the state has been facing due to the lockdown. Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said from April 20 onwards industry in the rural areas and industrial estates in urban pockets can start functioning again with certain conditions.

Vij, however, made it clear that industries like Panipat textile industry which falls in city areas or scientific instruments making industry in Ambala, which lies in close proximity or residential clusters, will not be permitted for the time being. With no room to let the guard down in the extended period of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Khattar, meanwhile, said, “I heartily thank all citizens in Haryana for their support in the success of the lockdown. “As we have entered into lockdown 2.0, I request all the citizens to cooperate. Administration is working 24x7 to ensure the supply of essential commodities across the state”.

He also stated that Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected Haryana's economy and development. “I request everyone to donate liberally and stand with the state. Your contribution will be precious in these testing times,” he said.

Khattar informed that Bal Jattan Gram Panchayat in Panipat district has contributed Rs 10.50 crore towards Haryana COVID Relief Fund..

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

