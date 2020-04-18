Nashik: 17 test positive, Malegaon dominates COVID-19 numbers

Nashik's double-digit rise in COVID-19 patients continued with a record 17 people testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, with Malegaon continuing to be the infection hostpot, health officials said. While 15 of the new cases are from Malegaon, one is from Nashik city and one from Sinnar taluka, they said.

The earlier single-day record in the district was 14 on April 17, an official informed. The COVID-19 count in Nashik is now 91, comprising 77 from Malegaon, 10 from Nashik city and four from various talukas, he added.

The swab samples of two people who died on Saturday have been sent for testing and reports are awaited, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

