COVID-19 cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll rises to 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1,893 on Saturday, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total number of 43 fatalities reported till date, 24 were aged above 60, making over 55 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Nine of them were aged between 50-60 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,707 including 42 deaths.

With one more fatality, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 43. Meanwhile, 31 members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, officials said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

