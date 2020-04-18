Over 7,500 students of Kota coaching institutes make homeward journey to UP in buses

Over 7,500 students from Uttar Pradesh who are preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan have left for their homes in buses sent by the Yogi Adityanath government, officials said on Saturday. According to conservative estimates, around 8,000 students from various parts of Uttar Pradesh are enrolled in coaching institutes in Kota. But the number has shot up to nearly 10,000 as students from various districts of Uttar Pradesh who are engaged in self studies in Kota without having enrolled for regular classes in any institute have also come out to return to their hometowns. Some of the students were also accompanied by their parents, officials said.

"Nearly 7,500 students have so far left for their respective destinations in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday night in 170 buses and the remaining would be sent on Sunday morning," said Nitesh Sharma, an official of Allen Career Institute, currently involved in the arduous task with the Kota district administration. Earlier Kota Divisional Commissioner Laxmi Narayan Soni had told PTI that 6,000 plus students from Uttar Pradesh have already left Kota. A senior Uttar Pradesh government official late on Saturday night said, "So far, over 2,700 students have arrived in Jhansi from Kota in 108 buses." Sharma said students hailing from various cities and towns in Jhansi left for their hometowns by 100 buses between 11 pm and 2 pm on Friday and Saturday nights from various departure points, marked by the district administration and over 2000 other students left for their homes by 4 pm on Saturday. "We have asked some of the students, enlisted for departure not to move out of their hostels rooms until extra buses are managed," he said, adding additional buses are being arranged by the Kota administration and some more vehicles are being sent by the Uttar Pradesh government. Kota district PRO Hariom Gurjar also said the Uttar Pradesh government has assured that it will send more buses in case of shortfall. The Uttar Pradesh government had on Friday sent 250 buses to Kota, estimating the total number of students to be around 7,500, but more students gathered at the three boarding points in the city after learning about the travel arrangement.

The Kota administration had prepared a list of students based on information received from coaching institutes and did not account for those studying in the city without enrolling in any institute, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Mill, overseeing the exercise, said the process to send all students whose names are in the list is underway.

Asked about the students who are not listed, he said the resources have to come from Uttar Pradesh government. The students had started a social media campaign #SendUsBackHome on Tuesday, following which the Yogi government decided to bring them back.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the move, saying other state governments should follow suit. Officials said the buses have been sanitised and the students departing for their hometowns are being thermal screened before boarding them. Food packets, water bottles, masks are also being provided to the students.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to bring back home students stranded in the coaching hub. However, Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is not impressed. He said the Uttar Pradesh government sending buses and Gehlot calling upon other states to follow suit are a "mockery" of the nationwide lockdown.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district and a medical aspirant, has been told that he may board a bus on Sunday. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, he says his family members are much worried and calls him at least 10 times to enquire his well being. Asked how he is arranging for his food, Manish said, "Currently we are dependent on local tiffin services. Initially, some children started cooking their own food, as they felt tense after the outbreak of COVID-19." Tushar Shrestha, a friend of Manish, feels lucky to have returned to his home in Allahabad in February.

"I returned to Allahabad in February itself, as my course got completed, and I managed to appear in some medical tests from Allahabad. I am in touch with some of my friends who are still in Kota," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.