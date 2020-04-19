17 more COVID-19 cases in Saharanpur, district tally reaches 80

Seventeen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Saharanpur on Sunday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 80.

"As of now, the total COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in the district stand at 80," said Chief Medical Officer on Sunday.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 969 COVID-19 cases, as India's tally climbed to 15712, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

