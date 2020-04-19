Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt steps up efforts to help Passion fruit growers in selling produce

Horticorp, the government body has started procuring passion fruits from farmers in Munnar after authorities came to know about the plight of many small scale farmers during the lockdown.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:28 IST
Kerala govt steps up efforts to help Passion fruit growers in selling produce
Passion fruit from Idukki being transported to other parts of Kerala [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Horticorp, the government body has started procuring passion fruits from farmers in Munnar after authorities came to know about the plight of many small scale farmers during the lockdown. The passion fruit growers in the Munnar Silent Valley estate here were unable to sell their produce due to the lockdown and had sought government's support to sell 3000 kg passion fruits they had harvested.

"Horticorp has started procuring passion fruit after we came to know that they are in distress as they are unable to sell the produce. District sub-collector and Horticorp MD intervened. We have started procuring one tonne, 600 kg is now being transported for sales to various districts in the state, said Jiji, assistant manager, Horticorp. Notably, Horticorp collects fresh and non-toxic vegetables from the farmers and sells them to customers at reasonable prices.

"We are happy that Horticorp has started procuring our produce. I had destroyed 60 boxes of passion fruits after they decayed. Government procuring our produce directly is a huge relief for all the passion fruit growers here,' said a farmer. The season starts in October and ends in mid-summer. Most fruits are harvested in March and April. As a result of the lack of transport facilities and stringent restrictions on freight traffic, the farmers have been hit by COVID-19.

The farmers were forced to destroy cartons of passion fruits they harvested after they could not get any sellers to due to the lockdown restrictions. The farmers said that fruits valued lakhs of rupees are usually exported to foreign countries and also sold outside Kerala. But due to lock down restrictions those who procure the passion fruits are unable to reach Munnar and fruits in large numbers have started to decay.

Earlier Ramar, a farmer told ANI: "Three thousand kilos of fruit are harvested. We need special consideration from the government to sell large quantities of fruits. The ripe fruit can be stored only up to ten to twenty days in the cold weather. " (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday. As soon as the officials came to know about their arriv...

Covid-19 deaths in UK care homes doubled in a week: Report

Covid-19 related deaths within the UKs care homes for the elderly and vulnerable doubled within just one week, according to data collected and analysed by a leading representative body for the not-for-profit adult social care sector. The ...

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes ...

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020