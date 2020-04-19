Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Minister's aide booked for violating lockdown norms

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:34 IST
Bihar Minister's aide booked for violating lockdown norms

A close aide of Bihar's education minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma was on Sunday booked for hosting a feast here, in violation of the lockdown norms, a police officer here said. Pintu Yadav along with seven others, including Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, has been named in an FIR lodged with Makhdumpur police station, SHO Dhananjay Kumar said.

Yadav had on April 15 hosted a housewarming party at Sugaon village, which was attended by several local people and officials. Complaint has also been lodged against 30 unnamed persons who had taken part in Wednesday's feast, the SHO said. The news was aired by local TV channels, following which the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish had ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

Yadav was booked under various sections of the IPC, including section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) after Additional SP Pankaj Kumar submitted his probe report in the case. Reacting to the incident, the education minister had earlier said that it was not clear whether social distancing rules were followed at the party.

"This is a matter of probe... Things will be clear after investigation," he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday. As soon as the officials came to know about their arriv...

Covid-19 deaths in UK care homes doubled in a week: Report

Covid-19 related deaths within the UKs care homes for the elderly and vulnerable doubled within just one week, according to data collected and analysed by a leading representative body for the not-for-profit adult social care sector. The ...

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes ...

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020