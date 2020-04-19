Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 80 more positive cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1431

As many as 80 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the cumulative positive tally in the state to 1431.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:48 IST
COVID-19: 80 more positive cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1431
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19: As many as 80 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the cumulative positive tally in the state to 1431. "80 positive cases reported in the state today so far-17 in Bharatpur, 1 in Bhilwara, 2 in Bikaner, 7 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 30 in Jodhpur, 12 in Nagour, 2 in Kota, 2 in Jhalawar, 1 in Hanumangarh and 1 in Sawai Madhopur. Total positive cases are 1431," said Rajasthan Health Department.

Till Friday, all the cases in Bhilwara had come either negative or were cured, but today one more case was found positive. Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus concerns: Taylor Swift cancels all her 2020 concerts

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, singer Taylor Swift has cancelled all her 2020 concerts, tour dates. The 30-year-old star took to Twitter to share the information with her followers.The star has also expressed her sadness for not being...

27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday. As soon as the officials came to know about their arriv...

Covid-19 deaths in UK care homes doubled in a week: Report

Covid-19 related deaths within the UKs care homes for the elderly and vulnerable doubled within just one week, according to data collected and analysed by a leading representative body for the not-for-profit adult social care sector. The ...

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020