Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district

A 38-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Paoni forest in Bhandara district of Maharashtra early on Sunday, officials said. This is the fourth such incident that has happened within a week in Vidarbha region of the state, they said.

The incident took place in Mouza Sawarla forest range between 5 am and 6 am when the woman had gone to collect mahua flowers. The place is around 2.5 kms from her village, the forest department said in a statement. "She had gone to collect the flowers along with her husband when a tiger attacked her and killed her on the spot," it said.

After being alerted about the incident, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bhandara), Vivek Hoshing, and other forest department staff rushed to the spot. The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to the family of deceased, the statement said.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Tirora forest range in Gondia district, while on Thursday morning, a 40-year-old villager was killed by a tiger in Aramori forest range in Gadchiroli district. On April 13, a 56-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ghatpendhari village in Pench tiger reserve near Nagpur, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.