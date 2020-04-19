Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:36 IST
One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 22

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan’s worst-hit Jaipur, pushing the death toll to 22 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,431 with 80 fresh cases on Sunday. So far, Jaipur has reported 526 cases, including 12 deaths. "One death has been reported in Jaipur. The patient was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Officials said the 62-year-old man from the Raja Park area of Jaipur was admitted to the private hospital on April 16. He died on Saturday night.

Singh said of the 80 fresh cases, 30 were reported from Jodhpur; 17 in Bharatpur; 12 in Nagaur; seven in Jaipur; four in Swai Madhopur; two each in Kota, Bikaner and Jhalawar; and one each in Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara and Hanumangarh. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The maximum 12 deaths have been reported from Jaipur. The entire state is under the lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

