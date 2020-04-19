Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK will foot the food bill in Amma canteens in Salem: CM

PTI | Salem | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:36 IST
AIADMK will foot the food bill in Amma canteens in Salem: CM

Food at low-cost Amma canteens will be served free of cost in Salem district from Monday with the ruling AIADMK's local units deciding to bear the cost in a bid to help daily wage earners and others, who largely depend on the eateries, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The decision, which will be a great boon to these sections whose livelihood has been hit by the lockdown, was announced by AIADMK joint co-ordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday.

"The canteens are largely used by daily wage earners and indigent people and they do not have adequate earnings due to the coronavirus situation," he said in a party release. He said the urban and rural party units in the district, his native, will bear the entire cost of food served at mornings and noon in the canteens, a pet scheme of late AIADMK supremo and chief minister Jayalalithaa, who was fondly called "Amma" by her followers.

Besides, the party will provide 10 kilo rice and masks to each of the about 2,500 sanitary workers in Salem district till the end of the lockdown on May 3, he said. Days ago, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani had said the district party unit will bear the expenditure of providing food at all the 15 Amma canteens in Coimbatore.

In Salem district, as many as 11 Amma Canteens are functioning in the Corporation areas and four in municipalities. To honour the tireless work of sanitary workers during the presenting challenging times of COVID-19, the AIADMK will provide them assistance, the party said quoting Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister is a native of Salem district's Edappadi region. Launched by Jayalalithaa years ago, the Amma Canteens known as "Amma Unavagam" in Tamil provides breakfast, lunch and dinner even during lockdown.

Catering to lakhs of people and run by local bodies, these eateries offer idlis at a cost of Re one each, two pieces of roti at Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varities including sambar, lemon and curd at Rs 5 a plate. The state governments of Karnataka and Rajasthan had launched Indira Canteens and Annapurna Rasoi inspired by the Amma Canteens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020