Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group of techies with police distributes food packets to migrant workers in Hyderabad

A group of techies has come forward and joined hands with Hyderabad East Police for providing essentials to migrant labourers, who were intercepted by the police while they were on their way to respective native places in trucks amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 spread.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:10 IST
Group of techies with police distributes food packets to migrant workers in Hyderabad
Migrants given food packets by Hyderabad Police in association with local philanthropists on Saturday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

A group of techies has come forward and joined hands with Hyderabad East Police for providing essentials to migrant labourers, who were intercepted by the police while they were on their way to respective native places in trucks amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 spread. A total of 250 migrants belonging to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Tamil Nadu were given ration by a group of techies along with police while maintaining social distancing on Saturday.

Ramesh, Joint CP and DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad said that the police had intercepted trucks in which people were traveling to their hometowns and after realizing that they do not have food, we provided them with the ration in association with a group of local philanthropists. "During this critical times people have lost hope and panicked due to deadly virus, we have intercepted few migrants going to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Tamilnadu, after we came to know about their needs, a software engineer Bhanu and his friends came forward to help the migrants in getting essentials by taking the help of Amberpet Police," Ramesh said.

"Amberpet SHO Mohan has identified poor migrants who did not even have food. The migrants were then brought to a hall for providing essentials. We have distributed food packets to 250 people and each packet includes 5 kg rice, 1 kg Dal, salt and cooking oil," he added. Speaking to ANI Bhanu, a software engineer said that they had started this programme soon after the lockdown with the help of police and have distributed over Rs 3 lakhs food packets to the needy people in the state.

"We are distributing essential kits to poor migrants with the help of police since the lockdown was imposed. Over three lakhs worth of kits have been distributed till now including around 250 kits today," Bhanu said. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With 1,334 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 15,712 including 507 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...

World cruise, begun before virus pandemic, approaching Spain

Passengers on a luxury liners around-the-world cruise, begun before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching the end of their odyssey after 15 weeks at sea. The ship, the Costa Deliziosa, was heading Sunday...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy between all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020