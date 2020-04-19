Sonowal dials eminent personalities of Assam, enquires about well-being amid lockdown

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday called up several eminent personalities of the state and enquired about their well-being amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The chief minister spoke with noted linguist and folklore researcher Dr Birendra Nath Dutta, former director general of police Nishinath Changkakoti, eminent scientist and educationist Dr Kulendu Pathak and litterateurs Bimal Phukan and Gagan Adhikari, among others, an official release said.

He also spoke with popular musicians Zubeen Garg and Angaraag Mahanta aka Papon, it said. Sonowal said the state government is tackling the situation well and is fully prepared to deal with any exigency, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

